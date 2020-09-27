CHICAGO (CBS) — After nearly two weeks with no rain, we will see showers develop this evening with rain lingering into early Monday.
The 80s might be gone for good this year as much cooler air arrives by the end of the week. We will be falling into the 50s for highs by Thursday.
It will be feeling more like early November Thursday and through the weekend.
On Sunday night, it will be cloudy with those showers, and breezy and cooler with lows in the middle 50s.
On Monday, it will be mostly cloudy with rain early, then afternoon scattered showers. It will again be breezy and cool with highs in the lower to middle 60s.
A shower is possible late Thursday into early Friday, but otherwise, it will be dry most of the week. It will be warming to near 70 by Wednesday, but then 50s for highs Thursday through next weekend.