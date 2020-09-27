CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday will bring more above average temperatures with the high reaching 75 degrees in the Chicago area. Skies will be overcast, and it will be another breezy day.
Rain will develop overnight with 1/4 of an inch to 3/4 of an inch possible. The low temperature will be 54 degrees.
Temperatures will tumble Monday with a high of 64 degrees and some passing showers.
Tuesday and Wednesday will bring a return of some sunshine, but temperatures remain cooler than avers in the 60s. Another cold front will pass the area Wednesday night and Thursday with a chance of showers Thursday. The beginning of October will bring a big drop in temperatures with high in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s Thursday through the weekend.
Forecast:
Sunday: Overcast, mild and breezy. High 75
Sunday night: Rain develops with 1/4 of an inch to 3/4 of an inch possible. Low 54
Monday: Overcast and cooler with passing showers. High 64