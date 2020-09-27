CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 1,604 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 14 additional confirmed deaths.
Those deaths are as follows:
- Carroll County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 60s
- Hamilton County: 1 male 60s
- Monroe County: 1 female 80s
- Peoria County: 1 female 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 287,930, including 8,601 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26 is 3.7%. In the last day labs have reported 50,822 tests for a total of 5,479,510.
As of Saturday night, 1,486 people were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 350 were in intensive care, and 144 were on ventilators.