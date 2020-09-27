DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 1,604 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 14 additional confirmed deaths.

Those deaths are as follows:

  • Carroll County: 1 male 80s
  • Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 female 60s
  • Hamilton County: 1 male 60s
  • Monroe County: 1 female 80s
  • Peoria County: 1 female 80s
  • Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 287,930, including 8,601 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26 is 3.7%. In the last day labs have reported 50,822 tests for a total of 5,479,510.

As of Saturday night, 1,486 people were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 350 were in intensive care, and 144 were on ventilators.