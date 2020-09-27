MARSEILLES, Ill. (CBS) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Sunday honored National Guard and Illinois Gold Star families at a ceremony in Marseilles.
The ceremony was held at the Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial, at 200 Riverfront Dr. in the LaSalle County municipality.
“As governor, there are few tasks more solemn than when I’ve attended the funerals or the official return of the remains of soldiers who gave their full measure of devotion to this nation’s defense,” Gov. Pritzker said. “The young men and women in Illinois who bravely deployed served in our Armed Forces to protect our nation and our families.”
Pritzker also added that especially in this moment in our history, we all have much to learn from the courage and dedication of Gold Star families.