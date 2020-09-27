CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday announced 921 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, and an additional three confirmed deaths. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 117,450 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 3,354, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 226 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the Indiana Department of Health website.
Here are the updated numbers:
🔹 Total positive cases: 117,450
🔹 Total deaths: 3,354
🔹 Tests administered: 2,012,675
Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbqTmcA pic.twitter.com/fSLzH7sVbl
— Indiana Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) September 27, 2020
So far 1,358,860 tests for unique individuals have been reported in Indiana, up from 1,350,390. A total of 2,012,675 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.
A list of testing sites around the state can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov.