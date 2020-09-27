CHICAGO (CBS) — A brand of mushrooms sold only to restaurants is no under recall for being linked to a salmonella outbreak.
It’s a type of dried “wood ear” mushroom called kikurage, or dried black fungus.
They were shipped to states all over the United Stated, including Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging restaurant that bought the mushrooms from Wismettac Asian Foods to throw out any recent shipments they have received.
Customers have the right to ask a restaurant where they source their mushrooms to make sure they are not eating a recalled product.