GARY, Ind. (CBS) — A man was shot and killed early Sunday in Gary, and police shot and wounded the suspected assailant.
Early Sunday morning, police were called to the 700 block of Broadway in Gary for shots fired outside what the Gary Fraternal Order of Police said was a local nightclub.
When they arrived, officers saw a suspected gunman firing at a 28-year-old man who was already on the ground, police said.
The officers attempted to stop the shooting in hopes of saving the victim, the union said. Police said officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect.
He was shot in the leg by police and was treated at a local hospital, police said.
Meanwhile, the 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No officers were injured in the incident.
The Metro Homicide Unit is investigating the homicide, while the Lake County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting by the officer.