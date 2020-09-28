CHICAGO (CBS) — Public health officials on Monday announced 1,709 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, as well as 13 additional confirmed deaths.
The new confirmed cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health account for 4.2% of the new tests also announced Monday. The statewide seven-day average positivity rate in Illinois stands at 3.7%, down from 4.1% a month ago. That rate, the primary metric used to calculate the spread of the novel coronavirus, was as high as 18% during the peak of the pandemic in mid-May.
Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported 289,639 total coronavirus cases, including 8,614 deaths.
As of Monday, 1,491 virus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 346 in intensive care, and 135 on ventilators. The state’s coronavirus hospitalization figures have been relatively flat since late June, even as overall cases were steadily rising for most of July and August.