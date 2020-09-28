CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 185,000 medical-grade masks will be distributed across the Chicago area on Monday.
Ford is working with community groups to set up more than 20 pop-up sites, including five By The Hand Kids Club locations.
Anyone who shows up will receive up to 20 disposable masks for free.
Community distribution sites include five By The Hand locations in Chicago between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.:
- Austin / Moving Everest, 415 N. Laramie Ave.
- Cabrini-Green, 1000 N. Sedgwick St.
- Altgeld-Murray, 13015 S. Ellis Ave.
- Englewood, 838 W. Marquette Rd.
- Kenwood, 930 E. 50th St.
Thousands of masks also will be handed out at 16 Ford dealerships across the Chicago area between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.:
- Arlington Heights Ford, 801 W Dundee Rd, Arlington Heights, Ill.
- Currie Motors Ford of Valpo, 2052 W Morthland Dr, Valparaiso, Ind.
- Currie Motors Ford of Frankfort, 9423 W Lincoln Hwy, Frankfort, Ill.
- Dundee Ford, 800 Dundee Ave, East Dundee, Ill.
- Fair Oaks Ford, 2055 W Ogden Ave, Naperville, Ill.
- Friendly Ford, 333 E Irving Park Road, Roselle, Ill.
- Golf Mill Motor Sales, 9401 North Milwaukee Ave, Niles, Ill.
- Haggerty Ford, 330 E Roosevelt Rd, West Chicago, Ill.
- Hawk Ford of St. Charles, 2525 East Main Street, Saint Charles, Ill.
- Packey Webb Ford, 1815 Ogden Ave, Downers Grove, Ill.
- River View Ford, 2200 US-30, Oswego, Ill.
- Sutton Ford, 21315 Central Ave, Matteson, Ill.
- Webb Ford, 9809 Indianapolis Blvd, Highland, Ind.
- Westfield Ford, 6200 South La Grange Road, Countryside, Ill.
- Wickstrom Ford, 600 W Northwest Hwy, Barrington, Ill.
- Zeigler Ford, 2100 S Harlem Ave, North Riverside, Ill.