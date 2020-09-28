AT&T Working To Replace Dangerous, Leaning Power Pole After City Said It Would Be SecuredA power pole has tipped at a dangerous angle over a street in the Golden Gate neighborhood on the Far South Side, and neighbors said they received the runaround from the city after calling to get it fixed.

Gov. Pritzker Has Vowed To Make Changes At DCFS, But Multiple Children Whose Families Were Investigated Have Still Been KilledGov. JB Pritzker has promised to make changes at the DCFS to protect children like the girl who was killed this weekend, Serenity Arrington. Still, dozens of children whose families were investigated by the DCFS have been killed in just the last year.

No Bond For Mother Simone Austin, Charged After 5-Year-Old Serenity Arrington Is Stabbed To Death In East Garfield ParkA woman has been charged with first-degree murder connection with the stabbing death of her 5-year-old daughter on Chicago's West Side.

French Bulldogs Discovered In Warehouse Will Stay In Chicago Pending HearingThanks to the efforts of United States Sen. Tammy Duckworth 15 French bulldogs discovered in an empty warehouse without food or water will be staying with in the United State for now.