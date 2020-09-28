CHICAGO (CBS) — Thanks to the efforts of United States Sen. Tammy Duckworth 15 French bulldogs discovered in an empty warehouse without food or water will be staying with in the United State for now.
An animal rescue is refusing to turn them over for deportation back to Jordan.
Last week the federal government demanded the group return the dogs. Sen. Tammy Duckworth stepped in, and now the dogs will stay until a hearing later this week.