CHICAGO (CBS) — A power pole has tipped at a dangerous angle over a street in the Riverdale neighborhood, and neighbors have received the runaround from the city after calling to get it fixed.
A viewer contacted CBS 2 about the pole near 131st Street and St. Lawrence Avenue in the Riverdale neighborhood.
The pole is directly across from the woman’s driveway, where her daughter parks her car. She said it had been leaning since Friday.
On Sunday, we went out and talked with the woman’s granddaughter, Lauren Clark, who said every call for help has gone unanswered.
“We contacted ComEd, we contacted the Mayor’s office, we contacted the alderman, and to no avail,” Clark said. “Everyone is telling us that there’s nothing that they can do.”
The Chicago Department of Transportation said a crew was sent out Sunday to secure the pole, but Monday morning the pole was still leaning over the street, and it appeared nothing had been done to secure it.
The pole has a large electrical box attached to its base, and several cars were parked dangerously close to its base.