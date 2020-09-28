CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman found stabbed to death in the North Branch of the Chicago River over the weekend has been identified as Yesenia Vargas.
Vargas, 22, lived in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
She was found stabbed to death in the North Branch near the 3400 block of North Rockwell Street 12:14 a.m. Sunday, police said. The location is behind the new DePaul College Prep campus and the former site of the Riverview amusement park.
The victim had a number of wounds to her face and neck, police said.
Her death is now being treated as a homicide investigation.