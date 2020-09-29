CHICAGO (CBS)– The Lake County Health Department is warning residents of several COVID-19 cases linked to adult volleyball leagues that competed in Gages Lake this month.
According to health officials, at least 14 people, who played or watched volleyball at Jesse Oaks Food and Drink in Gages Lake in September, tested positive for COVID-19.
“Of these cases, multiple people reported that they also played volleyball at other bar/restaurant locations, which could contribute to further spread of the virus,” Lake County officials said.
Infected individuals have been asked to notify close contacts. Jesse Oaks has suspended all volleyball activities for 14 days.
The Lake County Health Department is asking anyone who played volleyball at Jesse Oaks in September to quarantine at home for 14 days from your last game and get tested for the virus.