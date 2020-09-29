CHICAGO (CBS)– An update is coming Tuesday on the progress of the Chicago police Looting Task Force.
The task force was created after looters attacked the downtown area last month.
Police recently released still photos of the looters in the 100 block of North Wells Street on August 10. Several people in the photos are carrying stolen merchandise just before 3 a.m.
If you have any information about looting incidents, contact the Area Three Looting Task Force at (312) 744-8263. You can also email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org, or send an anonymous top to CPDTIP.com.