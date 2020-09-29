CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS made history in Chicago 60 years ago with the first televised presidential debate between Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy.

The camera known for changing the election is on display at Chicago’s Museum of Broadcast Communications. Also in the collection: a map showing the well-thought out flow of the first ever TV debate.

The first of three debates between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump will air Tuesday at 8 p.m. CBS 2.

Since June, the museum launched a new educational initiative called The Great Debates. It’s helping teachers, families, and anyone interested in learning about the impact television, radio and digital platforms have had on elections beyond the politics.

Susy Schultz, the museum’s executive director, told CBS 2, “Democracy is a participatory sport and to be able to participate, you have to know and understand. You have to be able to engage with knowledge.”

The museum will be hosting a panel live on their Facebook page after Tuesday night’s debate to discuss it.

“It is something that we have to keep alive and that each of us each of us in this democracy, no matter whether we agree with what is going on or disagree vociferously have to take part in it,” Schultz said.

On the website for “The Great Debates,” you can find a timeline of how radio, tv and digital have intersected with the presidential campaigns.