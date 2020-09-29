CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,362 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as 23 additional deaths.
The new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday make up nearly 3% of the 45,624 new tests announced by IDPH on Tuesday. The statewide seven-day average positivity rate for Illinois stands at 3.6%, down from 4% one month ago. The average positivity rate, the primary metric used to calculate the spread of the novel coronavirus, was as high as 18% during the peak of the pandemic in mid-May.
Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 291,001 coronavirus cases, including 8,637 deaths.
As of Monday night, 1,535 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 363 in intensive care, and 151 on ventilators. As of Monday, 1,491 virus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 346 in intensive care, and 135 on ventilators. The state’s coronavirus hospitalization figures have been relatively flat since late June, even as overall cases were steadily rising for most of July and August.