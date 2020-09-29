CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cubs worked out at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, and Jon Lester may have pitched his last game at the Friendly Confines unless the series goes three games.
Lester got choked up watching a video tribute, and hugging out with Kyle Schwarber.
Kyle Hendricks will get the start for the Cubs in Game 1 of their playoff series against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday afternoon.
The Cubs are playoff vets compared to the young Marlins, but that might not matter in a short best-of-three series.
It’s obviously going to be a little different with no fans here, but it’s still playoff baseball and think (the Marlins) are still going to be excited and we have to be ready for that,” said Schwarber, Cubs outfielder. “We can’t take the ‘no postseason experience’ lightly because we saw what we were able to do to a very experienced St. Louis Cardinals team in 2015, so we have to have good mindset for us personally.”
“We’re not taking anything for granted, that’s for sure. I would say in the past, the playoffs are what you play for. When you make it year after year maybe you grow a little bit accustomed to it, but I don’t think this group falls into that,” said Kyle Hendricks, Game 1 starting pitcher.