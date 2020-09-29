CHICAGO (CBS)– Mayor Lori Lightfoot is preparing to release the city’s first comprehensive violence reduction plan.
This plan comes hours after a woman was shot in the South Chicago neighborhood Monday night.
Police said is in critical condition after she was shot in the stomach while standing in the hallway of an apartment building just before 9:30 p.m.
A man is in custody in connection with the shooting.
It’s shootings like this that are spurring Lightfoot’s plan bring down crime in Chicago over the next three years. Some of the goals are to expand community programs and a 211 helpline.
The plan will also help address more specific victim needs. There will be meetings every six months to check in on the progress.