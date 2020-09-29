CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago White Sox fans are doing something they haven’t done in a dozen years: cheering on their team in the playoffs.

But this year, COVID-19 is forcing fans to change the game plan. CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports the milestone is tempered by the pandemic.

It doesn’t look or feel like the post season. It would be nice to say thousands safely packed the pubs in the shadow of Guaranteed Rate Field. Sox signage was up but that couldn’t be said for customer numbers nearby.

“This year, of all years, would have been amazing, particularly for us and the other bar down by the street,” said waitress Carrie Stegmiller.

It’s the first time in a dozen years the ball club has made the playoffs. But that success hasn’t translated into business success due to COVID-19 restrictions.

With a low number of sales compared to last year…

“Probably less than 50% of where we should be,” said Bill Guide of Cork & Carry. “First playoff game. We’ve been waiting 10 years and we can’t enjoy it.”

“This is a nightmare for us,” added Stegmiller. “It’s terrible.”

Guide said in years past, a playoff game would mean a super sales spike. But this year..

“Every game from now and October is a bonus,” said Guide.

“Something has to change, sooner rather than later. Because people like me, I have three kids in school that I’m paying tuition for, there’s nothing then,” Stegmiller said.

Waitress Carrie Stegmiller said business for Turtles Bar and Grill has been cut by more than 50%. She’s worried even with a Sox run, if the sales slump continues, it’s unclear if business here will.

The hope is that as the playoffs continue, fan interest, numbers and sales will as well.