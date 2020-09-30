CHICAGO (CBS) — There were impressive winds Wednesday afternoon as our first cold front moved through our area.
A few showers are possible through sunset. Otherwise, it will be clearing overnight, with a low of 47.
The second cold front on Thursday is much stronger, bringing rain and wind in the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms. As the northerly wind flow develops behind the front, there will be enough instability over the lake to generate waterspouts.
The water is relatively warm (67 degrees) from the summer season, and the front will pull much cooler air across the surface of Lake Michigan with the frontal passage.
The high Thursday is only 58. The high Friday is 54, with areas of frost into Saturday morning.