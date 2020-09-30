CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s a post season double play today for Chicago baseball.
CBS 2’s Matt Zahn said it’s go time in this 2020 version of the playoffs, with no fans in the stands.
You lose game 1 and you’re on the brink of elimination already. The Cubs of course have been here before, but what they haven’t done is play their opponent l. Thanks to the regional scheduling, this will be their first matchup with the Marlins this season.
Meanwhile, the White Sox get right back at it in their series. Game two this afternoon in Oakland.
After Lucas Giolito’s gem yesterday, the Sox can close out the series with a win . It’s on veteran Dallas Keuchel to get it done. This will be his 12th career playoff start.