Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 4: Vikings' Justin Jefferson A Must Add After Breakout GameThe Vikings rookie hauled in seven receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown Sunday and now he's emerging as a top fantasy add in Week 4.

'This Is Perfect Timing For The Bears' Says CBS' Tracy Wolfson On Move To Name Nick Foles Starter Over Mitch TrubiskyThe Bears are rolling with Nick Foles in Week 4. NFL on CBS lead reporter Tracy Wolfson says she believes this is perfect timing for the team.

Cubs To Host Marlins Thursday; White Sox Can Eliminate A's With A Win In Oakland It's a post season double play today for Chicago baseball.

Cubs Work Out At Wrigley Ahead Of Playoff Game 1 Against MarlinsThe Cubs worked out at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, and Jon Lester may have pitched his last game at the Friendly Confines unless the series goes three games.

Giolito Dazzles, Abreu Slugs White Sox Past A's In OpenerGiolito (1-0) yelled in delight after striking out the side in the sixth, quickly walking back to the dugout with his arms to his side.

Aleshia Ocasio On Athletes Unlimited Softball: 'I Feel An Obligation To Play & Use My Voice To Fight Social Injustice'Aleshia Ocasio discusses her experience in the inaugural season of the new professional softball league Athletes Unlimited and the importance of using her platform to create social change.