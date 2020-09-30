CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in broad daylight Wednesday in the West Englewood neighborhood.
The shooting happened at 12:15 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Wood Street, police said.
Two men were shot while being chased on foot by two assailants, police said. One of the men was shot in the torso and leg and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital of Cook County, while the other was shot in the left leg and self-transported to a hospital in an unknown condition, police said.
The victims were between 20 and 30 years old, police said.
The assailants fled in a sport-utility vehicle after the shooting, police said.
Area One detectives were investigating late Wednesday.