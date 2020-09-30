CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was shot, and another man and a 7-year-old boy were struck by flying glass, when someone opened fire and struck several cars in a funeral procession on the city’s Far Southwest Side Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the 11500 block of South Fairfield Avenue, near Mt. Hope Cemetery in the Kennedy Park neighborhood.
A funeral procession was turning into the cemetery from 115th Street, and a small white vehicle was blocking eastbound 115th Street to let the procession through, police said.
Some people in a black Dodge Charger demanded to be let through the procession, but the people in the white car refused, police said. Someone in the Dodge Challenger then fired shots at the white car, police said.
The assailant missed the people in the white car, but struck several others cars in the procession, police said.
A 53-year-old man was shot in the left side of his back and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said. He was in his own car in the procession.
The 7-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man were taken to Advocate Christ in good condition after being hit by flying glass, police said.