CHICAGO (CBS) — Thursday will be a frosty night for some in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin as the coldest air of the season settles in.
Showers will wrap up early in the evening. Lows will reach 41 degrees at O’Hare, but McHenry could dip to 34 degrees.
Friday brings sunshine and highs in the mid 50s, which is a typical temperature for early November, not October.
Forecast:
Thursday night: Frost advisory for McHenry County and areas NNW of there. An early shower then partly cloudy. Low of 41 officially at O’Hare.
Friday: Sunny and cold with a high of 54.