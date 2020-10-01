DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– A cool down is in effect.

Thursday’s high temperatures are in the upper 50s with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

Sunshine returns on Friday, but the cool temperatures will linger. A frost advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. for Boone, McHenry and Winnebago counties.

Cool conditions continue into the weekend. A few showers are possible late Saturday and then an increased chance on Sunday.

Temperatures will climb back to the 60s early next week.