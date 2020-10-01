CHICAGO (CBS)– A cool down is in effect.
Thursday’s high temperatures are in the upper 50s with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.
Sunshine returns on Friday, but the cool temperatures will linger. A frost advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. for Boone, McHenry and Winnebago counties.
Cool conditions continue into the weekend. A few showers are possible late Saturday and then an increased chance on Sunday.
Temperatures will climb back to the 60s early next week.