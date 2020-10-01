CHICAGO (CBS) — Daley Plaza won’t be filling with the scents of hot spiced wine, roasted nuts, and bratwurst this holiday season, as the popular Christkindlmarket becomes the latest tradition to move online due to the pandemic.

Organizers of Christkindlmarket said the outdoor holiday market will instead be virtual this year, from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31.

More than 35 vendors will be selling their products on the new Christkindlmarket website, which will also host a series of virtual events.

Although we can not be together in-person this year, the vendors and traditions you love are still around, waiting for you at https://t.co/D3WaGNkfQt Join us for #CKMHomefortheholidays with #TheChristkindlmarkethttps://t.co/TpGY2M8duM — Christkindlmarket (@TheChristkindl) October 1, 2020

“From the safety and comfort of their homes, visitors from around the nation can continue their annual tradition and shop their favorite Christkindlmarket products. The offers include ornaments, gifts, sweets, and treats from Germany and beyond, as well as special limited-edition gift box sets, featuring German holiday favorites and ‘must-haves,’” organizers said on the new website.

Limited-edition gift boxes featuring spice packs for hot spiced wine, pretzel mix, German mustard, hot chocolate mix, and more already are available for pre-order.

Every Sunday from Nov. 20 through Christmas Eve, fans of Christkindlmarket will be able to stream a Christkind Story Time Video on the website, or the market’s YouTube channel.

Other events will help teach about German customs, dishes, traditions, and arts and crafts.