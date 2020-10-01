CHICAGO (AP) — The anticipated game two of the NL Wild Card series with the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins is postponed because of incoming rain Thursday afternoon.

The game is rescheduled for Friday.

According to the Cubs, game two is set for 1:08 on Friday unless there’s only one game remaining. If the Cubs-Marlins game is the only one left, then the first pitch will be at 6:08 p.m.

Today’s #Cubs-Marlins Wild Card Series game has been postponed due to forecasted inclement weather throughout the day. It will be made up tomorrow at 1:08 p.m. CDT (6:08 p.m. if it's the only game). Game 3, if necessary, will be Saturday, 10/3, with timing TBD. pic.twitter.com/NBh9RWx1Zw — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 1, 2020

On Wednesday, Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer off a fading Hendricks in the seventh inning, and Miami beat the Chicago Cubs 5-1 on Wednesday in Game 1 of their NL wild-card series.

Jesús Aguilar also homered and Sandy Alcantara pitched three-hit ball into the seventh as Miami conjured up memories of past playoff magic in the franchise’s first postseason game since it won the World Series in 2003. The Marlins, who rallied past the Cubs in a memorable NLCS that year, have never lost a playoff series.

