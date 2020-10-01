CHICAGO (CBS)– A mail carrier in Terre Haute, Indiana, has become an internet sensation for his dance moves.
Kevin Robbins recently discovered a house on his route got a ring camera. The family put it there to catch some kids who were messing around in their yard.
But Robbins decided to use it show off his entertainment skills. Now everyday he leaves a special performance on the camera.
The homeowners loved it so much that they started a Facebook page dedicated to Robbins called “Best Mailman Ever.” Over 2,000 people follow the Facebook page.