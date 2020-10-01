CHICAGO (CBS) — Public health officials in Indiana reported 1,171 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, marking a new high for average daily cases.
The seven-day average for new cases in Indiana now stands at 997. That average has been climbing for the past week, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Positivity rates also have been on the rise in Indiana. ISDH data indicates a 7-day unique individual positivity rate of 7.3%, with a cumulative rate of 8.7% positive. According to the ISDH dashboard, the 7-day all-test positivity rate stands at 4.3%, with a cumulative rate of 5.8% positive.
Since the start of the pandemic, Indiana has reported a total of 121,176 cases of COVID-19, including 3,418 deaths.
Marion County, where the state’s capital and largest city of Indianapolis is located, has reported the most cases and deaths by far, with 21,781 total cases so far, and 769 deaths.
Lake County in northwest Indiana has the second highest totals for cases and deaths, with 10,869 cases and 327 deaths so far.