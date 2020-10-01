CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s mayor said she has deep reservations about President Donald Trump’s pick for the United States Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett.

“I’m very concerned about her. And I’ll have more to say about that in the coming days. But if you look at the kind of things that she’s written, and I know that law professors often write provocative things, but her views on a range of issues are outside of the mainstream of where we are as a country,” Lightfoot said.

The mayor added that Barrett’s rulings would change protective measures already in place.

“We don’t need a roll back to a different time that’s even more divisive than now. I’m concerned as a personal color. I’m concerned as a woman. I am also concerned as a member of the LGBTQ community. From what I’ve been reading about her, many of her views are hostile to the things that I care about. And I think the things that many Chicagoans care about.”

A few days after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away after battling cancer, Trump announced Barrett to be his nominee to fill Ginsburg’s seat.

Barrett, a judge on the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and a devout Roman Catholic, has been hailed by religious conservatives and others on the right as an ideological heir to conservative icon Antonin Scalia, the late Supreme Court justice for whom she clerked.

But liberals say her legal views are too heavily influenced by her religious beliefs and fear her ascent to the nation’s highest court could lead to a scaling back of hard-fought abortion rights.

The president’s announcement leaves the the Republican-controlled Senate little time if they opt to confirm Barrett’s nomination ahead of Election Day.