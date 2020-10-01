CHICAGO (CBS)– The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 27,903 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of Sept. 21 in Illinois, according to the DOL’s weekly claims report released Thursday.
While this number is based on advanced estimates, the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) will be releasing a final number later Thursday.
There were 837,000 new claims filed across the country last week.
There were 25,976 new unemployment claims were filed across the state last week, the week of Sept. 14.
The state reported 26,262 unemployment claims were filed during the week of August 17 in Illinois.
IDES reported 22,406 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of August 10 in Illinois.
CBS 2 spoke with four IDES employees. For the first time, these workers offered a glimpse into the challenges IDES employees face daily working to get thousands of new unemployment claims processed, as well as the factors they believe contribute to why so many people have not received their benefits.
CBS 2 has extensively reported about how unemployment has surged in Illinois and neighboring states during the coronavirus pandemic.