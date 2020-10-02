CHICAGO (CBS)– There’s a cool day and weekend ahead.
Friday’s temperatures will be in the mid 50s, making it the coolest day since May 11.
A few showers near the lake possible this morning but otherwise dry today. Best chance for rain on Sunday. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/cah52vXxPI
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) October 2, 2020
Temperatures will remain in the 50s for the weekend with showers possible late Saturday and Sunday.
50s for highs through the weekend but warming up quickly next week. Highs near 70° by Tuesday. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/iU1WMluQiy
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) October 2, 2020
A warmup is on the way. Temperatures will be near 70 degrees by Tuesday.