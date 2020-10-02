BREAKING NEWSPresident Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump Test Positive For COVID-19
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– There’s a cool day and weekend ahead.

Friday’s temperatures will be in the mid 50s, making it the coolest day since May 11.

Temperatures will remain in the 50s for the weekend with showers possible late Saturday and Sunday.

A warmup is on the way. Temperatures will be near 70 degrees by Tuesday.