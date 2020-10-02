LIVE UPDATESPresident Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump Test Positive For COVID-19
By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — Expect a cool and quiet weather evening for the Chicago area.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran, Friday was another cool day for Chicago with a cool weekend on the horizon. We’ll fall short of the normal temp we’d expect for early October, with highs that are similar to early November.

Friday night brings partly cloudy skies and a low of 41.

Clouds will increase for Saturday and temps rise to only about 57. Sunday is in the same neighborhood with a high in the mid 50s and some morning rain. Warmer air then rushes in to save the week, with a high of 70 by Tuesday. Saturday’s forecast High will hit 57

On an astronomical note, Mars and the Moon will be very close together Friday night. If you catch a glimpse between the 70% cloud cover, the two will be thisclose together all night long and only about one finger-width apart (1°) by 10:35pm. Mars is currently shining brilliantly so it should be a nice display.

FRIDAY NIGHT:  Partly cloudy and 41.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and 57. Rain by Saturday night.

 