CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 2,206 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past day, as well as 47 additional deaths.

The new cases announced by IDPH make up 3% of the 72,691 new tests reported on Friday. The statewide seven-day average positivity rate, the primary metric used to calculate the spread of the novel coronavirus, now stands at 3.4% for Illinois. The last time the state’s average positivity rate was that low was July 24. It was as high as 18% during the peak of the pandemic in mid-May.

Meantime, 28 counties in Illinois are now designated at “warning level” for recent increases in new cases of COVID-19.

Counties are added to the warning list after surpassing two or more designated risk factors for the pandemic, such as having more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people; a 20% or larger weekly increase in deaths for two weeks; a 7-day positivity rate of more than 8%; a 20% or larger weekly increase in emergency department visits or hospital admissions for two weeks; or ICU bed availability of less than 20%.

The 28 counties now at warning level include: Bond, Boone, Brown, Calhoun, Christian, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, DeKalb, DeWitt, Fayette, Greene, Hancock, Jasper, Lee, Livingston, Macon, Massac, Monroe, Morgan, Pulaski, Putnam, Richland, Saline, St. Clair, Wabash, Washington, and Winnebago.

IDPH said the reasons for the increases in those counties vary, but common factors include university and college parties as well as college sports teams, large gatherings and events, bars and clubs, weddings and funerals, family gatherings, long-term care facilities, correctional centers, and schools.

“Public health officials are observing businesses blatantly disregarding mitigation measures, people not social distancing, gathering in large groups, and not using face coverings. Mayors, local law enforcement, state’s attorneys, and other community leaders can be influential in ensuring citizens and businesses follow best practices,” IDPH stated in a press release.

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 297,646 coronavirus cases, including 8,743 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 1,678 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 373 patients in intensive care, and 162 on ventilators. The state’s coronavirus hospitalization figures have been relatively flat since late June, even as overall cases were steadily rising for most of July and August.