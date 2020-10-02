CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois unemployment offices are still closed to the public even though countless people have been waiting for their benefits for months and more file for unemployment every week.
Friday afternoon a spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Employment Services revealed for the first time that the agency has received “very credible threats,” including, she says, an incident of “violent” vandalism at one if its offices in Springfield.
She says IDES is committed to keeping staff and claimants safe.
Pressure to reopen physical unemployment offices has been buildings since IDES stopped answering live calls in July and instead launched a callback-only system.