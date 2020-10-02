CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana reported a record number of COVID-19 cases Friday with slightly under 1,500 confirmed cases and 13 confirmed deaths. The state lifted most of its restrictions days ago.

Despite the initials impact of COVID-19, Chesterton’s Running Vines Winery says its sales are back to vintage levels.

“Above what we were pre-pandemic, so more people are coming in, and your average ticket price tends to be higher,” said owner Nicole Caylor.

She credits community support and a controlled calculated reopening days and easing many, but not all, restrictions.

Her business operates at slightly more than half its seating capacity, spaces customers six feet apart and mandates masks are expected when not drinking and eating.

But outside the winery, a short drive from Chicago, the Hoosier state reported the record number of COVID-19 cases. Wisconsin reported nearly 2,800. Both state’s positive test averages are motoring upward while Illinois’ more restrictive measures have kept COVID-19 trends closer to neutral.

“Maybe some people are relaxing their social distancing on their own, but I can assure you, businesses in Indiana, we’re still holding the line,” Caylor said.

Alejandro Charleston’s grandson played football Friday night. He said he feels safe watching football but believes personal spacing and personal responsibility may be running up Indiana’s total numbers outside the stadium.

“They’re still going to work and still going out to clubs and everything,” he said. “I believe everybody should be concerned.”

By marking off seats, schools like East Chicago High School hope to reinforce social distancing and health and safety.