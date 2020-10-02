CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana on Friday reported a record number of single day COVID-19 cases–at total of 1,495 infections and 13 deaths.

The previous daily record was 1,472. The state’s seven-day average now stands at 1,040, which is also a record.

The case spike comes after Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered the state to fully open at Stage 5. The state still has a mask mandate and social distancing is still required at large events. Health experts also warned of an increase in cases in the weeks following the Labor Day holiday, similar to what happened on Memorial Day and July 4.

The transmission rate has also risen to 1.16–one of the highest in the country. A rate over 1.0 indicates that the virus is spreading more rapidly.

The number of Hoosiers admitted to the hospital has also risen over the past 10 days–from 759 patients to 963. Nearly 70% of ICU beds are currently occupied across the state, including 14% for COVID patients.

The biggest outbreaks are happening in the southwest portion of the state. In Northwest Indiana, cases also continue to rise. There were 191 reported cases in the five county region and the seven day average has risen to a record 122 cases. The 191 cases is the second-highest daily total since the pandemic began in March.

Hospitalization are also rising in the region in the past 10 days, from 97 to 163. A total of 65% of ICU beds are in use, include about 10% used for COVID patients.

Statewide, there are now 122,640 total reported cases, and 3,429 deaths. Another 227 Hoosiers likely died of COVID-19 but were never officially tested for the virus.

Also Friday, there are reports that Notre Dame’s president has tested positive. Father John Jenkins was at the White House recently for the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

BREAKING: SCOTUS announcement attendee, Notre Dame President Reverend John Jenkins, who attended WH rose garden announcement on Saturday, tests #COVID19 positive now too. Like many others at #SCOTUS nom event, did not wear a mask and shook hands with many people. pic.twitter.com/Sm5gTSuHew — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 2, 2020

Barrett, a Notre Dame law professor, tested negative today. Notre Dame’s campus has also been dealing with COVID outbreaks this semester and briefly transitioned to all remote learning.