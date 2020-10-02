CHICAGO (CBS) — Buddy is the PAWS Dog of the Week
Buddy is a cute and active one-year-old terrier mix and would love an experienced owner in an adults-only home. While he plays well with other dogs, he would do best in a home with no other dogs.
He likes chasing rabbits, playing with squeaky toys and munching on cookies. Buddy is available for adoption, along with many other adorable dogs and cats. Check out the PAWS Chicago website for more information on the virtual adoption process.
Join PAWS Chicago for its 20th annual 5K Walk/Run on Saturday October 31. The virtual event features exciting activities for people and pets. Register by October 16 to receive discounted pricing and a t-shirt.
Click here or visit the PAWS Chicago website for more on the event.
A group of French Bulldog puppies has faced a winding road for survival, and PAWS Chicago is the latest step toward their safe future. We have partnered with CFBR to keep these dogs safe in Chicago.
Learn about this effort and how you can get involved: https://t.co/6uwDHXr1yO pic.twitter.com/MgvyDoWV4I
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) October 1, 2020