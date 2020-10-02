CHICAGO (CBS)– Residents were displaced after a massive apartment fire in southwest suburban Woodridge early Friday morning.
Multiple fire departments responded to the fire at 7803 Woodward Avenue in the Golf Meadows Estates Apartments around 3 a.m. Apartments at 7801 Woodward Avenue were also damaged in the fire.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The apartment building is uninhabitable, displacing many residents.
Partial lane closures on Woodward Avenue are expected throughout the day.