CHICAGO (CBS) — A prominent Libertyville doctor is already charged with sexually assaulting a former coworker, and now prosecutors say there is a list of victims going back two decades.

CBS 2’s Megan Hickey sat down exclusively with one of his accusers who is worried more victims are still out there.

She is one of five women who investigators spoke with before prosecutors in DuPage County brought felony charges against Dr. Arkan Alrashid. She worries that others have also been keeping quiet for years.

She says it all started with a generous but oddly timed raise from her boss, Dr. Arkan Alrashid back in 2014.

“A raise to me is food on the table,” she said. “I live paycheck to paycheck.”

But soon after the raise she was “asked to see him privately in his office,” she said.

“He at that point started to unbuckle his pants,” the woman said.

She says he forced her to give him oral sex.

“It was awful,” she said.

She says it happened at his Libertyville office where he still works as a gastroenterologist.

And her account is incredibly similar to a coworker’s 2019 account of allegedly forced oral sex detailed in charging documents last week. Prosecutors said there have been at least five women who made accusations, including one coworker at a hospital in Wisconsin whose complaint led the to the temporary suspension of his medical license.

Dr. Alrashid’s attorney had little to say after court last week.

“Our client is wrongfully accused,” said attorney Barry D. Sheppard.

Sheppard also said he was “not prepared to comment” about the other four women who were discussed by the state’s attorney’s office.

This victim says that after two more unwanted sexual encounters she ultimately quit her job, and since the news of criminal charges broke last week, other women have reached out saying they believe they were also victimized.

“There is a very strong pattern,” she said.

But why did she come out now?

“I know that I’m not alone anymore, and that makes me feel a lot better knowing that we all have each other’s support,” she said.

GI Partners of Illinois, Dr. Alrashid’s practice, sent CBS 2 a statement saying that he denies these allegations and he is innocent until proven guilty.

Alrashid is currently out on a $50,000 bond.

He is still licensed to practice medicine in Libertyville, but there is one new caveat: His license is still active with the state, but since the charges were filed, he can only practice with a chaperone present during all patient encounters.