CHICAGO (CBS) — The anticipated game between the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts on Sunday is moved from noon to 3:25 p.m.
According to the Bears, the change was made because the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs game slated to be the second game of CBS’ doubleheader coverage has been postponed.
It may be rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday after players from both teams tested positive for COVID-19: Reportedly, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu.
Our game has been moved to 3:25pm CT tomorrow.#INDvsCHI | #DaBears
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 3, 2020
Before the Bears game was moved, the only other CBS game in the late afternoon window was the Bills-Raiders contest.