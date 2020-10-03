CHICAGO (CBS) — Spotty showers will be seen later on Saturday developing into rain later in the evening.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Tim McGill , there will be rain mainly early Sunday and it will still be cool with highs in the 50s.
A beautiful first full week of October is on the way with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s or warmer.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers, mainly early, breezy and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
THIS WEEK: Plenty of sunshine for the week ahead and it will be milder. Highs warming from the lower 60s to the lower 70s by Wednesday.
Best chance of rain over the next six days is early Sunday. Dry most of the next six days with quite a bit of sunshine next week. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/yLr0vKtjlY
