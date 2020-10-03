LIVE UPDATESPresident Donald Trump At Walter Reed Hospital For COVID-19 Treatment
CHICAGO (CBS) — Spotty showers will be seen later on Saturday developing into rain later in the evening.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Tim McGill , there will be rain mainly early Sunday and it will still be cool with highs in the 50s.

A beautiful first full week of October is on the way with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s or warmer.

 

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers, mainly early, breezy and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

 

THIS WEEK: Plenty of sunshine for the week ahead and it will be milder. Highs warming from the lower 60s to the lower 70s by Wednesday. 

 