CHICAGO (CBS) — The state’s new COVID-19 cases are up from Friday with 2,442 confirmed cases including 31 additional deaths.
Right now, the Illinois Department of Public Health reports a total of 300,088 cases for the state, including 8,774 deaths. The state’s positivity rate is at 3.4%.
Public Health Officials Announce 2,442 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Disease https://t.co/dCHWb8Nj5g
— IDPH (@IDPH) October 3, 2020
The following list of locations is where COVID-19 deaths were recorded:
- Christian County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Crawford County: 1 male 50s
- Greene County: 1 female 70s
- Kane County: 1 male 60s
- Livingston County: 1 male 60s
- Macon County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Mercer County: 1 female 90s
- Monroe County: 1 female 60s
- Morgan County: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 male 70s, 3 females 90s
On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 2,206 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past day, as well as 47 additional deaths.
The new cases announced by IDPH make up 3% of the 72,691 new tests reported on Friday. The statewide seven-day average positivity rate, the primary metric used to calculate the spread of the novel coronavirus, now stands at 3.4% for Illinois. The last time the state’s average positivity rate was that low was July 24. It was as high as 18% during the peak of the pandemic in mid-May.
Meantime, 28 counties in Illinois are now designated at “warning level” for recent increases in new cases of COVID-19.