Bears Game Rescheduled From Sunday Noon To 3:25 PMIt may be rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday after players from both teams tested positive for COVID-19: Reportedly, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu.

NFL Week 4 NFC North Picks: 'I Don't Think The Bears Are Going To Lose This One,' Says CBS Minnesota's Norman SeawrightIn Week 4 in the NFC North, the undefeated Bears and Packers look to keep their winning streaks alive, while the winless Vikings look to turn their season around.

Season Ends For Cubs, Chicago Falls To Miami 2-0 In Best Of 3 SeriesChicago, the NL Central champion, went 3 for 27 (.111) with runners on base in the series. Javier Báez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo combined to go 0 for 12 Friday and finished the series 1 for 24. The trio is 19 for 142 (.134) with 52 strikeouts and six walks in the postseason since the 2016 World Series title as Chicago has lost nine of 13.

Fantasy Football: Start Rams' Darrell Henderson, Sit Ravens' Mark Ingram In Week 4The Fantasy Football Today crew explains why they love the matchup for Henderson against the Giants and are worried about Ingram's workload against Washington.

Bears Vs. Indianapolis Colts: Three Things To WatchCan the Bears ride Nick Foles to 4-0 record or will the Indianapolis Colts buck that trend?

Patriots-Chiefs Preview: Can The New England Defense Contain Patrick Mahomes?The best answer to slowing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs may be a strong Patriots rushing attack that keeps the Kansas City QB off the field.