SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois motorists should beware of more deer activity this time of year, particularly at dawn and dusk.
Officials from the Illinois Departments of Natural Resources and Transportation note that it’s deer mating season, meaning more deer will be on the move — and crossing roads.
Motorists are asked to be aware of their surroundings, especially in areas marked with deer crossing signs. They should scan the roadside for “eye shine,” the reflection of headlights in the animals’ eyes. And when a deer is spotted, slow down, because deer travel in groups, so there are likely more nearby.
