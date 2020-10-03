CHICAGO (CBS) — A gun turn-in on the city’s West Side Saturday netted an impressive number of weapons.
The event was organized by Chicago Police and the People’s Church of the Harvest Church of God in Christ. It was held Saturday afternoon at the church, at 3750 W. Fifth Ave. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.
The final totals were 127 firearms turned in, along with 14 replicas.
All of the weapons collected will be destroyed.
There was a $100 prepaid gift card for each gun turned in. For replicas, BB guns, and air guns, a $10 gift card was the reward.