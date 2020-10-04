CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were wounded Sunday afternoon in a shootout in West Englewood.
The shooting took place at 3:02 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Ashland Avenue, police said.
A 26-year-old man was shot in the arm and his condition was stabilized, a 20-year-old man was shot in the head and throat and was in critical condition, and another 20-year-old man was shot in the leg and was in an unknown condition.
The 20-yer-old man who was critically injured was driving a vehicle when he took out a handgun and shot the other two men, police said. Police did not immediately indicate if one of the men fired back or how the alleged assailant was shot.
All the victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.