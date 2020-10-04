CHICAGO (CBS) — The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t keeping sports fans from shelling out plenty of cash for basketball memorabilia – including items from Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.
Several invaluable Jordan items sold at a Heritage Auction this weekend.
Among them were a pair of 1985 Nike Air Jordan 1 rookie sneakers, which sold for $117,000.
Jordan wore the shoes during a game against the Washington Bullets and handed them off to a man who immediately sold them to another fan.
A set of 1986 mint condition Fleer basketball cards – including a Jordan rookie card – sold for $216,000.
The most profitable auction item was a game-worn Bulls uniform. A buyer paid $480,000 for it.
Jordan won the jersey and shorts between November 1986 and March 1987, including for a 56-point game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
He also wore the uniform on a 1986 Sports Illustrated cover.