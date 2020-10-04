LIVE UPDATESPresident Donald Trump At Walter Reed Hospital For COVID-19 Treatment
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:auction, Bulls, Chicago Bulls, Heritage Auction, Michael Jordan, Michael Jordan Memorabilia

CHICAGO (CBS) — The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t keeping sports fans from shelling out plenty of cash for basketball memorabilia – including items from Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Several invaluable Jordan items sold at a Heritage Auction this weekend.

Among them were a pair of 1985 Nike Air Jordan 1 rookie sneakers, which sold for $117,000.

Jordan wore the shoes during a game against the Washington Bullets and handed them off to a man who immediately sold them to another fan.

A set of 1986 mint condition Fleer basketball cards – including a Jordan rookie card – sold for $216,000.

The most profitable auction item was a game-worn Bulls uniform. A buyer paid $480,000 for it.

Jordan won the jersey and shorts between November 1986 and March 1987, including for a 56-point game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

He also wore the uniform on a 1986 Sports Illustrated cover.

 