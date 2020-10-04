CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 33 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of Sunday afternoon, and two of them had been killed.

Two of the three fatal shootings both happened in the Southwest Side’s Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The first fatal shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 6600 block of South Oakley Avenue, police said. A man and a 14-year-old girl were on the street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said.

The girl was shot in the thigh and ankle and was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said. The 35-year-old man was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. He was identified as Joe Winters.

Another man was killed in a shooting at 10:02 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of West 62nd Street. The 25-year-old man was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital by an acquaintance with gunshot wounds to the shoulder and was pronounced dead, police said.

The man who was killed was identified as Recardo Fonza.

Another fatal shooting happened at 4:51 p.m. Sunday in the 11300 block of South Harvard Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. Two men – ages 18 and 50 – were in a backyard at 4:51 p.m. when someone came up and shot them, police said.

The 18-year-old was struck multiple times in the body and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The 50-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to Advocate Christ in good condition.

The victims survived in three other shootings so far this weekend in Chicago Lawn and neighboring West Lawn.

Around 1:55 a.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old man was shot in the backyard of a home in the 3500 block of West 63rd Place. He was outside with others when shots were fired, and he was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the head.

At 3 a.m. Saturday, two teenage boys were shot and wounded in the 7000 block of South California Avenue. They were in a vehicle headed south on California Avenue when someone fired shots from the sidewalk, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the back, and a 16-year-old boy was grazed in the right arm. Both were driven to Advocate Christ, where they were in good condition.

And at 6:22 a.m. Saturday, a 35-year-old man and his girlfriend were standing outside in the 6300 block of South Artesian Avenue when a man came up and shot at them. The man was wounded in the left shoulder and right clavicle area and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, then transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, in good condition, police said. The girlfriend was not wounded.

In shootings elsewhere in the city, three people were shot and wounded in a shootout in the 5800 block of South Ashland Avenue in West Englewood at 3:02 p.m. Sunday. A 26-year-old man was shot in the arm and his condition was stabilized, a 20-year-old man was shot in the head and throat and was in critical condition, and another 20-year-old man was shot in the leg and was in an unknown condition.

The 20-yer-old man who was critically injured was driving a vehicle when he took out a handgun and shot the other two men, police said. Police did not immediately indicate if one of the men fired back or how the alleged assailant was shot.

All the victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, a woman was shot during a robbery in West Rogers Park, or West Ridge. The 38-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk in the 2700 block of West Rosemont Avenue when two men and a woman walked up to her, police said.

The offenders took the woman’s cell phone and purse at gunpoint before one of the men fired a shot and ran away. The woman was taken to Swedish Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to her arm.

The Albany Park-Ravenswood Manor community, which has seen a rash in gang violence and shootings in recent weeks, had seen one shooting this weekend as of Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of West Ainslie Street, near Ronan Park on the North Branch of the Chicago River. A 22-year-old man was headed south on Sacramento Avenue in a vehicle when someone in a black sport-utility vehicle fired shots, police said.

The victim was driven to Swedish Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.