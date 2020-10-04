CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday night will be the coldest night of the season so far, with lows away from the city in the lower to middle 30s.
In the Loop, the lows will bottom out in the lower 40s.
Frost is likely for most areas outside of the city by Monday morning. Highs for Monday are in the lower 60s.
After four straight days with highs in the 50s, we warm up next week. Five of the next seven days should see highs of 70 or warmer.
Gusty winds are expected Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
There is little to no chance of rain all the way through next weekend.